State health officials share details on vaping-related illness investigations

As state health officials continue investigating the growing number of vaping-related illnesses in Texas, they're sharing more details about who has been affected.

"About three-quarters of them are males. In most of these cases, it was severe enough that it required hospitalization and even in many cases, ventilator support or help to breathe. In many of these cases, it is a very serious illness," said Chris Van Deusen with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

He said once cases are confirmed on the local level, the state starts investigating. They're looking into the three confirmed cases in the Brazos Valley.

"The more information we can get about individual cases, 'What does the individual look like? How old are they? Male or female? How long have they been vaping? How much did they vape?' Those kinds of things," Van Deusen said.

They've found that 15 of the 25 cases they're investigating in Texas are teenagers. They hope this investigation can help them figure out what is causing these illnesses, but right now a lot of questions remain.

"What is it that these cases have in common so that we can take that next step and determine what people need to do to protect themselves. Does it have to do with how frequently you're vaping, or how much you've been vaping or how long you've been vaping? And we just don't know the answers to those questions yet because we're collecting that information now," Van Deusen said.

