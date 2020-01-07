Statewide 'Do Not Hire' list launches for Texas school districts

The 86th Texas Legislature passed a bill that will help further protect Texas students.

The bill created a “Do Not Hire” list organized by the Texas Education Agency. This registry contains a list of individuals who are no longer eligible for hire based on misconduct or criminal history.

With over 300,000 public school teachers in the state, you might think the hiring process is easy.

“The public school system has the strictest hiring processes of any school options out there right now,” said Bryan ISD, Director of Communications Matthew LeBlanc.

Many trouble teachers fall through the cracks, though. If a teacher resigns after misconduct, it might not show up on a background check, allowing them to get hired in another district.

LeBlanc said that’s where this new tool will come in handy.

“It is a list that will go out to all school districts that they have to cross-reference before they make a hire,” said LeBlanc.

College Station ISD’s Director of Communications Chuck Glenewinkel said it ensures that everything gets reported.

“If you’re under investigation or you’re found to have done something, you’re not going to get hired at another school district,” said Glenewinkel.

Three of Melissa Ryan’s four kids go to school in College Station.

“I love all of my kids’ teacher,” said Ryan.

Ryan said she’s more than ready for the list to go into effect.

“I think that’s a great thing,” said Ryan. “I’m kind of surprised that it wasn’t already in effect.”

LeBlanc said districts are prohibited from what they can tell other school districts seeking references. This list changes that.

“Right now, a district can’t do that,” said LeBlanc. “But through this list, TEA can put that information out there.”

Districts can request access to the list now, and the general public will have access in April.