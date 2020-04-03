Stay #athomeinBCS and support your local economy

Experience Bryan College Station, Downtown Bryan Association, B/CS Chamber of Commerce, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and the Twin Cities have joined together to launch “AT HOME IN BCS.”

A press release states that this campaign is a “collaborative effort to maintain a sense of community while being at home during these unique times.”

The campaign launched Friday with the website AtHomeInBCS.com.

On that site, you will find virtual events, details on take-out and delivery options at local restaurants and retail shops, and much more. The website is meant to be a “hub for information and resources from different organizations and businesses across Bryan-College Station.”

Residents are asked to use the hashtag #athomeinBCS on social media when utilizing BCS goods and services--at home.

