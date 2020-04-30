Stay home or head out for Downtown Bryan's May First Friday

May's First Friday festivities in Downtown Bryan will be a mix of all-day virtual activities and performances on Facebook as well as the re-opening of several downtown businesses.

While there will be no street performers or nonprofit displays, several businesses--retailers and restaurants--will be open to the allowed 25% capacity.

Furthermore, all day on the Facebook page "Historic Downtown Bryan" (see related links), you can find virtual activities to watch and participate in.

Below is all of the information on May First Friday from the Downtown Bryan Association website:

There will be no nonprofit groups, street performers or food trucks set up during May First Friday. The concert at the Palace Theater has been suspended. First Friday will be a combination of virtual activities on the Historic Downtown Bryan, Texas Facebook page and select businesses that will be open to visit in person. Please practice safe social distancing guidelines while visiting businesses in person.

The following businesses will be open for you to visit in person:

All The King's Men

Bird's Nest Gifts & Antiques

Brazos Glassworks

Burr's Unfinished Furniture

Catalena Hatters

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Kolache Capital Bakery

Martha Rose

Mr. G's Pizzeria

Old Bryan Marketplace

Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine

Ramblin Rose Mercantile

The Proudest Monkey

Taco Crave B/CS

Schedule of virtual activities on Downtown Bryan's Facebook Page.

9 a.m. - Download First Friday activity workbook at www.downtownbryan.com

10 a.m. - Grab breakfast at Kolache Capital Bakery.

10:30 a.m. - Stay connected with St. Andrew's Episcopal Church online or take a stroll through their outdoor courtyard.

11 a.m. - Shop Bird's Nest Gifts & Antiques for the perfect Mother's Day gift.

Noon - Explore Downtown Bryan restaurants.

1 p.m. - Sneak peek of graduation and Mother's Day gift options and ideas.

2 p.m. - Get to know Burr's Unfinished Furniture.

3 p.m. - Delicious sweet treats from The Chocolate Gallery.

4 p.m. - Behind the scenes with Downtown Uncorked.

5 p.m. - History lesson from Carnegie History Center.

6 p.m. - Sing-a-long with Bryan Piano Man on Facebook Live.

7 p.m. - Ci's Funky Findz Facebook Live sale.

7 p.m. - Joey Mcgee concert live on the Village Cafe's Facebook page.

7 p.m. - Live cooking demonstration with Ronin on their Instagram.

8 p.m. - Live music at Ronin on their Instagram.