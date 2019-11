Silver Spurs is hosting its 4th annual Steak Dinner and Casino Night.

The fundraising event is Saturday, November 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

There will be steak, adult beverages, casino games, silent and live auctions, and a $10,000 reverse raffle.

Tickets are $125 for two people.

Money raised will go toward the Youth Livestock Show.

For more information, visit facebook.com/silverspursbcyls.