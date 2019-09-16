Steak fundraiser geared toward helping kids stay warm this winter

The Bridge Ministries in Bryan is hosting a fundraising campaign as they gear up to help local keep local children warm this winter.

Meat the Need is a partnership with Readfield Meats. They are selling two 18-ounce ribeyes or two 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filets for just $50 a set.

Money raised will be used to buy winter clothing for children in need.

Orders will be accepted while supplies last.

The purchased meat can be picked up at Readfield Meats on Friday, September 20.

For more information or to purchase steaks, visit one.bidpal.net/meattheneed.