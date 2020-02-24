Steak your support for military veterans in our community

The annual Steak Your Support event hosted by Brazos Valley Care is right around the corner. Chairman Greg Martin stopped by Monday morning to tell us more.

The theme for this year's event is "Letters from Home", which is aimed at showcasing the support that this community gives to the military veterans.

"I'm very excited! We've continued to out-do ourselves every year and I know this year is going to be even better than last," said Martin.

The event will be held on March 28 at the Brazos County Expo at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited this year with only about 35 tables left.

Every penny raised from the event goes to military veterans and veteran-oriented organizations. Funds also help veterans battling PTSD and emergency needs.

Tables of 10 are $1,500 and $2,500 for VIP access. For more information and to buy tickets you can visit their website.