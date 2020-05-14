Steamy, then stormy: Widespread storms likely early this weekend

Time to put all this gulf moisture to use!

Long Story Short : We'll have a chance for rain each day through at least Sunday, but we've changed the forecast a bit for the weekend and beyond. Scattered activity is still expected over the next couple afternoons, then a complex of storms is expected to arrive as early as Saturday morning, with mainly scattered activity at most through the end of the weekend and into next week. We're still monitoring for some heavy rain, isolated flooding, and brief strong winds, especially Saturday.

Our first round of showers and storms is expected Thursday. An area of deeper moisture from the Gulf has moved into the area (and you can feel it the moment you step outside), and that should be enough to fuel better coverage of rain and a couple storms this afternoon (40%). Sunset will see the end of any storms that may give some a quick quarter to three-quarters of an inch. Otherwise, prepare for the STEAMY weather - heat index may soar as high as 95 degrees in some spots in the middle of the afternoon.

More of the same in store for Friday, with a shot at showers and storms in the afternoon, and a lot of heat and humidity. Our eyes then turn west as a low pressure system nears the state.

Biggest Forecast Change :

It now looks less likely that the aforementioned low pressure system set to bring us a healthy helping of rain will linger across the state of Texas for an extended amount of time. While we won't rule out lingering rain and thunderstorms into next week, we're more confident that a ridge of high pressure will set up into early next week, and the low will be pushed eastward, drying us out before the weekend is done.

Latest hi-res models have been zeroing in on a very early Saturday morning arrival of rain and thunderstorms, with scattered activity off and on through the rest of the day, and perhaps a few lingering showers and an isolated storm for Sunday. The initial round of thunderstorms on Saturday will be where we find the biggest potential for severe weather and the heaviest rain. That said, widespread severe weather does not look likely at this time, but a isolated strong wind gusts and even an isolated, brief tornado can't be ruled out at the moment.

Most likely impacts will be periods of heavy rain, and potential localized minor flooding in some areas that receive more than 2 inches before the weekend is done.

Timing of this system may change as we get closer to the low's arrival. Stay tuned!