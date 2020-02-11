Steel beam crashes through truck driver’s windshield, stops inches from his chest

Johnnie Lowe says he’s a lucky man after a metal beam sliced through the windshield of his box truck and narrowly missed him.

A Michigan man feels very lucky to be alive after a steel beam crashed through his front windshield, missing his chest by a half foot. (Source: WDIV, Johnnie Lowe, CNN)

"I was feeling this is it,” he said. “This is my day."

Lowe was behind a truck on his way to Lansing to pick up some auto parts when the beam fell off the back of the flatbed and hit the roadway on I-96 last week.

"When it bounced off the concrete … I knew this was going down,” he said. “I just braced myself."

The windshield shattered. Glass was everywhere.

"I'm looking at my windshield with a big slice right in front of me with a big 6-foot piece of steel sticking out of it,” Lowe said.

The end of the beam was just 6 inches away from his chest. The edge of the dash and the steering wheel stopped it from going any farther.

"It was like being in the middle of an explosion of glass,” Lowe said. “When I got home, I had to take a vacuum cleaner and suck out glass out of my ears."

Miraculously, the father of three wasn’t injured.

"I'm one lucky man,” Lowe said. “I feel like I need to go play the lottery. Definitely."

Police are trying to track down the driver of the truck that lost the beam and didn’t stop after the accident.

Copyright 2020 WDIV via CNN. All rights reserved.