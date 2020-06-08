Steel company helping bring economic development to Hearne

The City of Hearne is looking to bring manufacturing companies to the area. City leaders have signed a new deal with Wholesale Steel.

Wholesale Steel opened a retail store in Hearne about a month ago.

"It was slow to start because of COVID-19 and everything, and oil prices tanking down, which steel and oil kind of go together. As far as starting up, we've started stronger in this location than we have any other," said Brian Dubose, the owner of Wholesale Steel.

They'll now be expanding their presence in Hearne. Last week, they purchased a seven acre lot in the city's industrial park to open manufacturing buildings.

"They have the GATX that brought in a lot of jobs, and we wanted to bring another facet of the manufacturing industry," said Dubose.

"This is a perfect company to kind of start and show people that, 'Hey, Hearne's got land available.' It's fairly inexpensive. We have an aggressive city council and economic development boards who are willing to make a deal," said John Naron, Hearne city manager.

The deal includes providing 20 jobs to Hearne residents and around $400,000 in initial investment on the property.

They also hope to work with local students.

"Our schools here in Hearne have stepped up and they do a lot of training and welding and several other certification and trade jobs. So it's kind of nice because our high school is going to be able to provide the perfect type of workers who have this training for this," said Naron.

Wholesale Steel says they're waiting for the land survey to be done and to get the deed, and then they'll begin building right away.