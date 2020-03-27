Saying thank you: Restaurant delivers free meals to medical staff

Medical professionals at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center received a surprise at lunch on Friday.

Stella Southern Café delivered 100 free meals to those working day in and day out at the hospital.

Owner of the café, Michael Lair said they had some extra hands on deck and wanted to put it to good use. Lair said he figured they’re overworked right now, and it can be hard for them to find a break, so he wanted to do this to help them out.

“We have been the recipients of some really awesome acts of generosity and kindness, so it’s just awesome to keep that going around,” said Lair.

Regional President of Baylor Scott & White Health, Jason Jennings said it’s the small things that make the difference, and s free lunch can go so far.

Jennings said he know this is a hard time for local restaurants, which made it even more special.

“It means the world to us,” said Jennings. “Such generosity for those that are struggling to reach out still and thank the ones on the front line taking care of our community. It’s tremendous.”