Stock up on books at Friends of the Library fall book sale

Friends of the BCS Library System are hosting their fall book sale on November 2 and 3.

The sale will be on the second floor of Clara B. Mounce Library.

On Saturday, the doors open at 9:00 a.m. to Friends members and 10:00 a.m. to the general public. Booklovers can fill a paper shopping bag for $20 until 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, the sale continues from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The first bag will be $10 and additional bags are just $5 each.

Money raised will help Friends of the Library continue their efforts to support all three BCS Libraries.

For more information, visit friendsbcs.org/.