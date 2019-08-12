Police: Juveniles crash stolen car in Hearne

A car stolen in College Station was found overturned on train tracks in Hearne Monday morning.

According to the Hearne Police Department, around 2:40 a.m. Monday, an officer was on Highway 6 when he saw the car speed past him going the opposite direction.

Authorities say when the officer turned around to pursue the vehicle, he lost sight of it. While driving down the road, the officer spotted the car overturned on the railroad tracks.

Standing outside the car were three juveniles who were not injured, according to police.

Police on Monday afternoon could not confirm if the juveniles had been arrested.