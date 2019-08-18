Stolen backpack with drugs leads to arrest of two men

Two men are facing multiple drug-related charges after one took a backpack full of drugs from the other, according to police.

Police say it all started Saturday night at a house party in the 100 block of Knox Drive in College Station.

Michael Emil Morpurgo, 19, of College Station stole a backpack full of drugs and left the party, according to his arrest report. He told police he was followed by a group of men who jumped him at a separate location in town.

Following up on the assault report, police went to the home on Knox Drive to continue their investigation.

Kolby Steven Young, 20, of Spring, was found in the apartment and admitted to owning the backpack that contained marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms and a variety of pain pills.

Young was booked into the Brazos County jail on a long list of drug-related charges and has a bond set at $58,000.

Morpurgo was arrested on drug-related charges after police found narcotics in his vehicle. His bond is $10,000.