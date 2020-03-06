Stolen trailer found attached to truck in Bryan

Bryan police arrested a man for stealing a trailer and trying to claim it as his.

Officials say a man saw his trailer in a grocery store parking lot. He didn’t know it had been stolen from his storage unit in College Station. Officers found Jason Chambers, 43, had the trailer attached to his truck.

Chambers claimed he bought the trailer from someone in Rockdale the night before. He later changed his story and said he purchased it from someone in Bryan, but he had no records of the purchase.

Chambers was arrested and charged with theft and transported to Brazos County Jail.

