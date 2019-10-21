Stop the Bleed program teaches kids life-saving skills

Students across Texas are learning crucial first aid skills as part of a new Stop the Bleed program.

Billy Rice with CHI Air Med 12 says it's something everyone should know.

"We can stop a lot of people from dying needlessly with some simple, basic first aid training," said Rice.

During the classes, kids will learn how to stop traumatic bleeding in an emergency situation.

"When you look at really big events--like the Los Vegas shooting for example--there will never be enough medical professionals to handle all of it," said Rice. "You have to rely on your population and your citizens to do the right things in the first few minutes to give people a chance at life."

For more information about Stop the Bleed, visit bleedingcontrol.org.