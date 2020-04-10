Storm chance sandwiched in between a dry start and finish to holiday weekend

Happy Easter! We'll get plenty of opportunities for egg hunts, walks around the block, etc., but you will want to be weather aware again this holiday weekend, especially Saturday afternoon, and again very early Easter Sunday.

We're still watching a large upper level low pressure system swirl around the west coast early Friday. That same system flung yesterday's disturbance our way, and another one or two of those will move over the state of Texas before the trough finally swings through on Sunday.

That means multiple days of severe weather chances. Here in the Brazos Valley, we'll start (and finish) the holiday weekend on a quiet and beautiful note. As early as Saturday morning, though, another round of thunderstorms will be a possibility.

Saturday morning's rumbles will likely not be severe, other than some brief heavy rain. As we get a brief surge of gulf moisture by Saturday afternoon, there may be enough fuel for Round 2 to pack a punch with some strong wind and hail. Right now, if we're to find storms Saturday, it'll be in the afternoon to early evening. Another break in rain chance is expected into the overnight of early Easter Sunday, but the low will finally pass over the Brazos Valley Sunday morning, potentially pre-sunrise.

Once again, we're primarily looking at a wind and hail threat. A non-zero risk for an isolated tornado will be there for Saturday afternoon and early Sunday, though that isn't a big concern at this time.

This will be our last severe weather chance for many days. With the time frame being potentially pre-sunrise Sunday, it wouldn't hurt to keep your phone on loud just in case these storms are on the severe side.

The weekend finishes with sunshine and highs near 80.

Get ready! Some MUCH cooler weather (lows in the 40s, highs in the 60s) are on the way for the first few days of next week.