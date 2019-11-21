Storm chances to monitor with cold front Friday

The Brazos Valley is once again gearing up for another cold front set to pass through the area early Friday morning for some clearing the area by lunchtime. It brings in not only a chance for rain and storms, breezy winds, but also a drop in the temperature behind the front.

Here’s the latest timing: the front could reach our northwestern counties as early as 4AM to 5AM, arrive at the Highway 21 corridor as you’re headed out the door in the morning between 7AM and 8AM, to Highway 105 by 9AM to 10AM, and clears the area between 10AM and noon.

A few light showers to passing drizzle remain possible behind the front into the afternoon before all the wet weather clears out of here just in time for evening activities.

We are monitoring for a low-end chance to see a few stronger storms try to pop up out ahead of the cold front tomorrow.

However, cold air rushing out ahead of the front may cut off the storm's ability to really organize well which would limit the strong storm potential. If more organized storms are able to survive east of I-35 tomorrow morning, winds gusting to 40MPH will be the main threat to monitor.

Big temperature changes come on a blustery north wind by Friday afternoon. We’ll likely start the day into the upper 60s but quickly watch temperatures crash into the mid 50s behind the cold front.

Keep in mind, it’ll likely feel cooler as wind chill values will sit into the upper 40s by Friday evening. Take the jacket with you as you’re headed out the door. Even though you may not need the extra layers in the morning, it’ll be appreciated as you’re headed home for the day.