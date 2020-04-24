Storm clouds towered at sunset, golf ball size hail pelted the ground Friday

As a weekend cold front sliced into the Brazos Valley Friday evening, thunderstorms rapidly developed between OSR and Highway 21 at sunset.

From incredible views of thunderstorms bubbling up at sunset, to flashy lightning, and golf ball size hail thrashing the ground in Grimes County, Friday will be a memorable one for many.

A fast-moving severe thunderstorm created high wind and large hail and torrential rain moves southeast at 50 to 60mph through Brazos and Grimes Counties.

Below are pictures sent to News 3 from this two hour round of storms in the Brazos Valley.