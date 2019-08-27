Storm off the East Coast strengthens into Tropical Storm Erin

As of 10pm (CDT), Tropical Depression Six strengthened into Tropical Storm Erin.

The National Hurricane Center noted that the center of Erin was located about 430 miles west of Bermuda and 300 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, moving to the west at 2 mph.

Sustained winds have strengthened to 40mph. That is 1 mph over the criteria to classify it as a tropical storm.

Erin is forecast to move northward and northeastward over the open Atlantic. No direct impacts are expected along the United States Coast.

Tides are expected to run above normal along the East Coast through the Labor Day Weekend.