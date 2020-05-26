Storms Wednesday could bring large hail, damaging wind, tornado concern

A disturbance rounding the western edge of low pressure is expected to create a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening for the Brazos Valley.

Significant severe thunderstorms could form as early as 1 pm to 2 pm.

The start of the day will be deceptively enjoyable. Lows in the low 60s, sunshine for many, patchy fog for some. Sunshine is expected to take us into the lunch hour as temperatures warm to the low 80s.

As that ripple in the atmosphere nears Central Texas, isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop by early afternoon in an area from Waco to Austin to Hearne and Bryan-College Station.

While severe storms are not expected for the entire Brazos Valley, isolated strong-to-severe storms will be possible between 1 pm and 6 pm - 7 pm.

If those storms can quickly develop to their full potential, the following concerns would exist (in this order):

• Large, destructive hail up to or greater than the size of a lime

• Strong wind gusts in excess of 60-70mph

• A few tornadoes

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO RECIEVE WATCHES AND WARNNGS ON YOUR PHONE

By early evening, this initial round of storms is expected to move past the Brazos Valley. A second-round will need to be monitored for the evening and overnight hours.

If storms develop in Central Texas, they are expected to develop into a line by sunset before moving to the south-southeast into the Brazos Valley. This would start the chance for a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms to move through the area between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

While the severe threat would be lower, it cannot be ruled out Wednesday evening. The following concerns would exist (in this order):

• Strong wind gusts in excess of 60mph

• Heavy rain causing localized flooding

• Small, pocket-change size hail

It is important to note again: not everyone in the Brazos Valley will find a severe thunderstorm passing through their backyard. As of Tuesday evening, the more likely chance for afternoon severe weather is along and west of the Highway 6 corridor. Due to this rainfall totals will be wildly uneven.

Rain gauges by midday Thursday could read anywhere between 0.25" to 1.5", with localized 3"+ totals not ruled out.

Wednesday's storm chance will be dictated by where this disturbance moves as it spins away from the parent low-pressure system to the north. Be sure to keep up with the latest forecast through midday Wednesday.