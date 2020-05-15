Stormy early weekend: Localized flooding, strong winds possible

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Friday night into early Saturday across the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for far southern portions of our area, with the highest risk for flooding coming Saturday morning.

Widespread rainfall of 1-3" or more looks likely, but localized spots could receive in excess of 5", causing flooding issues Saturday.

There are no current watches in effect for B/CS, but some minor, localized flooding will be a possibility early Saturday.

Rain chance dwindles after Saturday afternoon, where a few lingering showers and an isolated storm will be a possibility.