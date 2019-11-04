Stranger breaks into College Station home early Sunday morning

There were some scary moments for a College Station homeowner when a stranger broke into his home on Sunday morning.

Officers found Lamont McKenzie, 23, covered in blood at the Sabine Court home around 4:00 a.m.

Authorities say there was a window completely bashed in on the backside of the house.

The homeowner told police someone was banging on the door so he barricaded himself in his bedroom. He also said he didn't know the suspect.

McKenzie was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.

