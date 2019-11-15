Stranger brings 6-year-old home after school bus driver kicks her off bus

A Georgia mother is furious after she says her 6-year-old and two other first graders were kicked off the bus and tried to walk home, before a stranger gave them a ride.

Jamyla Waller, 6, and two other first graders were kicked off their school bus for allegedly being disruptive and tried to walk home. (Source: Family photos/WSB/Cox/CNN)

Johneisha Waller says she’s thankful her daughter, 6-year-old Jamyla Waller, got home safely about three weeks ago after she was kicked off her school bus from Fairington Elementary School in Lithonia, Ga.

Jamyla was brought home two hours late by a stranger, her mother says, after she and two other first graders were kicked off the bus for allegedly being disruptive and standing up.

"The supervisor of transportation told me that it was the bus driver’s responsibility, if she was gonna put her off the bus, to make sure she was back in the hands of one of the administrators in the school. That didn't happen,” Waller said.

School district officials say the driver kicked the students off back at school. But parents say the incident instead happened near school with no adults around, and the 6-year-olds didn’t know what to do.

So, the kids just started walking. Frightened, they later got into a stranger’s car. The female driver took them home.

"Not only did she just walk, she was also picked up by a stranger. It was a lady, and thank God, she didn't do anything to her. But that's what – one out of a million? It could have turned out so different,” Waller said.

There is no word on whether the bus driver will be disciplined for the incident.

"I mean, on a scale from 1 to 10, I am at a 10 right now and more angry because no one is really trying to do anything about it,” Waller said.

Despite her anger at the school district, Waller says she wants to thank the good Samaritan who brought her daughter home.

"I just thank God that she came home safely,” she said.

