Strong storms expected by Friday evening

Wind has picked up ahead of a strong storm system set to move across the Lone Star State Friday into Friday night. A switch of wind to the south has pumped in ample gulf moisture, and brought back that thick, stuffy feeling we all know and love in the Brazos Valley.

The springlike air will fuel a rain chance all the way into the very early morning hours Saturday, but the real window for fireworks looks to be mainly confined to Friday evening.

Still eyeing Friday afternoon: While we're still expecting Friday afternoon to be largely quiet, we still can't rule out a few pop up storms in the afternoon.

If we see enough warming throughout the day (sunshine or otherwise) storms may pop up ahead of the front Friday night. Any storm that forms will quickly tap into a lot of energy in the atmosphere, allowing a storm to become severe quickly. Wind, hail, and tornadoes will be potential impacts if any storms form in the afternoon. That, still, looks like a big "if", and is possible enough that you'll want to begin being "weather aware" tomorrow afternoon.

Out west : A surface cold front will be the anchor for a line of storms that will form in the early afternoon around the I-35 corridor, where it will then jog eastward across the state throughout the evening.

Exactly the "shape" this line of storms will take is still a bit in question. Embedded areas of rotation will be possible in this line, and thus, a potential for tornadic activity as the line moves through. For most, we're expecting a heavy rain and straight line wind potential as the main impacts and threats. Like what we see with most systems like this, the severe threat quickly ends as the line passes through your area.

Because the timing and impacts may wobble a bit, we recommend you keep checking back for updates, and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts by Friday evening so you can get the latest and best information.

The latest timing looks to be post-dinnertime for most of us in the Brazos Valley, and may continue into the overnight hours. We're still expecting to be windy, chilly, but dry by sunrise Saturday.