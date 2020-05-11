Strong storms, heavy rain may pass through the Brazos Valley Tuesday

The Brazos Valley sleeps quiet Monday night. While we snooze locally, storms will be rattling through West Texas, dwindling as they drift slowly east overnight.

By sunrise Tuesday, a feature may form just west of I-35 to aid in creating new storms for the afternoon and early evening hours in the Brazos Valley.

While not for everyone, scattered clusters of rain and thunderstorms have a chance to swirl through from west to east. Any storm that forms is expected to be noisy, but a few may require extra attention through the afternoon hours.

The Brazos Valley is outlined in a 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather Tuesday. Should a storm strengthen, the following concerns would need to be monitored (in the following order):

• Strong, gusty wind in excess of 40-60mph

• Heavy, localized rain that could lead to minor street and low-lying flooding

• Hail the size of a quarter or smaller

It is important to note, those types of storms would likely be the exception rather than the rule through early evening. Parts of the Brazos Valley may come out of Tuesday hearing storms in the distance but missing out on rainfall all together.

As of the latest forecast, rainfall totals between 0.10" and 0.50" seem reasonable for most that come in the path of wet weather. Isolated 1"+ totals are not off the table for those that find themselves under a stronger or severe storm.

This is a developing forecast.