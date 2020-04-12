Strong to severe storms possible overnight

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Lee County until 4AM Sunday.

Remember, a Tornado Watch just means conditions are favorable for strong to severe storms to develop that could produce tornadoes.

The potential for strong to severe storms remains possible early Sunday morning as our next big wave of energy slips through the Brazos Valley. Most of the Brazos Valley still remains under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.

All types of severe weather will need to be monitored:

• Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph

• Hail up to the size of quarters

• Isolated tornado.

Out of these three, our biggest concern will be for damaging straight line winds, but some of the stronger cells could produce some of that hail dime to quarter in size, and we cannot rule out a brief spin-up with any storm that isolates itself ahead of the main line or embedded within the line.

Storms will develop near Del Rio tonight and slip closer to the I-35 corridor by about 2AM.

This puts activity drifting into our western counties between 4AM and 5AM.

It looks to reach the central Brazos Valley between 5AM and 7AM.

The current thinking is that storms reach the I-45 corridor between 7AM and 8AM with most of the activity exiting the area off to the east by about 10AM.

Overall, the best chance for strong storms sits just after 4AM and will last through about 8AM with a few lingering showers possible behind the front until 10AM.

Heavy rain will accompany the strongest storms, and rainfall totals may be near 2” or more in isolated spots. While the threat for excessive rainfall is not overly high for everyone, given recent rainfall from storms Thursday, some flash flooding concerns do exist.

Common rainfall totals look to sit between 0.5” and 1.5” across the Brazos Valley.

Due to the nocturnal potential for this event, it is important to have multiple resources to receive severe weather alerts. One helpful tool to have warnings and watches sent to your phone is the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

