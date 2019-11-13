Students keep Bonfire tradition alive, twenty years after tragedy

Tradition.

It's the heart of Texas A&M University. Nearly 30 minutes from campus, down a dirt road just outside of Brazos county, hundreds of Aggies are working day and night. They say they're keeping one of A&M's oldest traditions alive.

"Bonfire is the undying flame that's in the heart of every Aggie," said Student Bonfire Red Pot Head Stack Ashton Vara.

"It's not just a pep rally fire, it's not something that we do once a year just because that's what we do. It's what being an Aggie is all about, it's what ties us together," he said.

The first-generation Aggie from Lamesa, Texas, Vara said when he first arrived at the university, he didn't know anything about Bonfire or any of the traditions. He now holds the highest leadership position in Student Bonfire. He oversees all bonfire operations as he wears the same Head Stack red pot that's been passed down since the seventies. United States Secretary of Energy and former Texas Governor Rick Perry wore the same pot in 1972.

"This organization is engrained in me now after four years of living, eating, breathing, sleeping out here, and Bonfire, I can't get away from it. I go home to do school work and I cant because this means so much to me, and I know the people here are counting on me," Vara said.

But the Bonfire Vara has known and loved for the past four years is quite different than the one many remember.

On November 18, 1999, the Bonfire stack collapsed on the Texas A&M campus killing 12 Aggies and injuring 27 more. In 2002, the university decided to step away from the tradition. So, why continue? Dion McInnis helped begin the student bonfire that burns today.

"Students expected they would build Bonfire again. There wasn't any doubt in anybody's mind that Bonfire would be built again. So when it was announced in 2002 that Texas A&M University would not be building a bonfire; the moment that was announced, everyone that was there to witness that announcement knew exactly what we had to do, and that was build Bonfire," said McInnis.

In 2002, a small bonfire was built, and in 2003 stack returned; off-campus and with a new name: Student Bonfire.

"So while we're the same project and the same entity, we are organized a hair differently as a student-run organization. We have so many more safety precautions. Everything we do is designed differently for the safety of this organization to keep going," said Vara.

Student Bonfire leaders say they know not all Aggies agree with the work they do.

"Following '99, the collapse of Bonfire, there were a lot of mixed feelings and there still is today, as to whether there should be an off-campus or even an on-campus Bonfire, or if it should just be done," said Vara.

So, why continue?

"We need to remember and this is the way you do it, and so now Bonfire has taken on even more meaning outside of a football game. Now, this is a living memorial that rebuilds itself every single year," said McInnis.

"We've had a lot of parents of people that did pass away or that were injured tell us that their son or daughter would've wanted bonfire to keep built because just as it does to me and everybody else out here, it means the world. If something was to happen to me, I would want it to keep going," said Vara.

It's a spirit that's hard to grasp.

"The beautiful thing about Bonfire is what they say about Texas A&M, 'from the outside looking in you can't understand it, from the inside looking out, you can't explain it.' You have to build it to understand it," said McInnis.

Student Bonfire will burn on November 26, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving at 8:30 p.m.