Student arrested for making threat against College Station school

A student is facing charges after making a threat against a College Station school, according to school officials.

In an email sent to parents Wednesday, Cypress Grove Intermediate principal Holly Scott said a student was arrested for making a "terroristic threat on our campus." The email states the school was determined to be safe after an investigation. Scott said she received word about the threat Wednesday morning.

No identifying information about the student arrested was included in the email.

KBTX has reached out to College Station ISD and College Station police for more information.

Read the full email below:

Dear Families of Cypress Grove Students:

I received a report this morning that a student made a threat on campus. We act quickly and firmly when we receive a report of a threat to our students or our campus. The safety and security of our students is always our top priority.

After a thorough investigation by the College Station Police Department and the Cypress Grove staff; a student was arrested today for making a terroristic threat on our campus.

It was determined that the school is safe. However, the result of the investigation resulted in an arrest being made.

Please take an opportunity to talk to your student(s) about speaking up if they feel threatened. There are a couple of ways to let the proper people know if your student feels threatened. The first would be to tell a teacher or administrator. If your student does not feel comfortable speaking to a staff member, we have anonymous tip applications at all of our campuses. At the elementary and intermediate levels, it’s called “CSISD Quick Tip,” and we have the “P3 Campus App” at the middle and high school levels. Links to these applications can be found on each campus website.

I want to reassure you that our priority is that our students feel safe at school.

Respectfully,

Holly Scott

Cypress Grove Principal