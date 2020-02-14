Student brings smiles to patients at Baylor Scott & White on Valentine's Day

A local high school student brightened up the days of several patients at Baylor Scott and White on Valentine's Day.

Bailey Schelsteder, a freshman at Anderson-Shiro, passed out cards and stuffed toys paid from the money she received from her grandparents during holidays and getting good grades in school. She says that she wanted to put a smile on their faces and for them to know that they are loved.

Bailey got the idea to help others when she was younger. She was visiting her grandparents in the hospital and noticed a man who didn't have any visitors, She decided to read a book to him.

"I feel like I am doing a good thing because someone else could do it for me when I am in the hospital," Schelsteder said. "I want people to know that you want to put a smile on people's faces."