Students across the globe compete in annual Invent for the Planet

Hundreds of engineering students across the globe are teaming up this weekend to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.

Texas A&M University’s annual Invent for the Planet event is giving students from 35 universities around the world the chance to create prototypes to help with real-world problems like the Australian Brushfires and microplastics in the ocean.

Director of Engineering Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M Rodney Boehm says this intensive design experience is a great way for students to get hands-on experience.

“It’s important that we have students focused on these problems because there may be a solution out there that may impact the world,” said Boehm. “When we have students across the globe collaborating and working together we have as many experiences and as much innovation as possible going on at the same time.”

The 48-hour event will continue Sunday. Finalists from across the globe will come to Texas A&M the weekend of March 31st to compete for a $3,000 grand prize and the chance to continue working on their prototype.

