Students at Bonham celebrate AR goals by playing with snow

Students at Bonham Elementary School got a chance to play in the snow only if they reached their personal Accelerate Reading (AR) goal.

The AR program is used by Bryan ISD to encourage students to read more. At Bonham, they have an AR incentive every month for its students that meet their reading goals.

This month, students who met their goals got to play with 40 lbs of homemade snow in the library.

"This just gives them that opportunity to simulate playing with snow," said principal Gloria Rhodes. "A couple of them said, 'This is the best day ever!' It's exciting that they got to meet their goal and play with the snow."

At the end of the school year, students who meet their overall goal will get to go to Grand Station Entertainment for their hard work.