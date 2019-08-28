Students at Somerville ISD head back to school

All month long, students have been going back to school. On Wednesday, Somerville ISD started their first day of school.

We spoke with intermediate principal Joshua Pinkerton on BVTM to talk about the new location of intermediate school and being back at school.

Somerville ISD received a D rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

In 2018, Somerville opened a new elementary school. This school year, the intermediate school (5th - 7th) will be located in a hallway at the elementary.

Pinkerton plans to make the transition for students from elementary to high school a smooth one.

The district also installed new security cameras and is implementing new safety plans.

Somerville ISD has also hired a new athletic director and a new nurse. The two will join a school district that has more state funding than it did last year, thanks to new legislation from Texas lawmakers.