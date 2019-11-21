Middle school students visit nursing homes to give gifts to veterans

College Station Middle School students hopped on a bus Thursday morning to pass out gifts to veterans at local nursing homes.

The students are members of the National Junior Honor Society, and they made it their mission to provide for veterans this holiday season.

"It's really important to us," said National Junior Honor Society President Jumana Alani. "Especially since they've done so much for our country, and helped it to where it is today. We like to honor them a lot."

They traveled to five different nursing homes and provided gifts for 35 veterans and veterans' wives.

The students visited KBTX in October to share the wish lists the veterans had with the public, which spanned from soap to flat-screen TVs.

Exceeding all expectations, the students received more gifts than they needed. On Thursday, the students gathered all of the extra gifts and donated them to the nursing homes.