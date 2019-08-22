Students in Caldwell head back to school

Students across the Brazos Valley have been going back to school and now it was the Caldwell Hornets turn.

The district received an A rating from the Texas Education Agency this past school.

Over at the high school this year, they partnered with Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education (CTE) in automotive and construction and also partnered with a local company in Caldwell for cosmetology.

Construction will beginning on several different projects throughout the school year including a new competition gym and CTE center.

The Hornet seniors had a sunrise breakfast and balloon release this on the football field as a part of a new tradition the school is trying.