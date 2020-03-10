Students interested in agriculture gear up for upcoming program

The Robertson County Commercial Heifer Show and Sale is right around the corner. Participants from the program stopped by BVTM to tell us more.

Credit: MGN -- Actual heifer not pictured

The program is a two-part contest consisting of an open heifer show and a record book and interview competition. Anyone participating in the event will have to participate in both sections. The contests aim to build confidence and public speaking skills.

The event will take place on March 28 at 10 a.m. during the Robertson County Fair.

Robertson County youth in 3rd to 12th grade looking to get information about participating in the program can contact their extension agent, Ag teacher, a RCFA fair board member or a commercial heifer committee member.