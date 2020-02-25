Students make bowls to benefit local school food pantries

It's a special weekend for the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. They're hosting Empty Bowls Jr.

Each year they team up with local businesses and restaurants to host the event benefiting local school pantries and their organization. For the event, local students create bowls that are then purchased by the community. All the money goes towards filling up pantries.

"I think that they're super generous," said Jody Gougler a local teacher speaking of the students. "They're willing to donate not only their time but their talents and then see someone else take that bowl and use it in their home knowing that the money they raised helps other students in the Brazos Valley."

The event takes place on February 29 at 11 a.m. at Allen Honda. Everyone is welcome to attend.