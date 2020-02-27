Students showcase talent, knowledge in science fair contest at Allen Academy

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX)- Allen Academy in Bryan hosted a Science Fair competition Thursday and students put together some impressive displays of their work!
Fourth and fifth graders had at a couple of weeks to prepare their work and then presented it to a panel of judges including News 3's Rusty Surette.
4th Grade Results
1st - Elinor Aregullin
2nd - (tie) Jack Bakalian and Lena White
3rd - Gavin Carvajal
5th Grade Results
1st - Charlie Moser
2nd - Belle Pollard
3rd - Anna Whitten
4th - Harper Light
Elinor Aregullin won the prize for the overall project that will benefit our community or Allen Academy with her project about which paper towel works best.