Students showcase talent, knowledge in science fair contest at Allen Academy

Allen Academy in Bryan hosted a Science Fair competition Thursday and students put together some impressive displays of their work!

Fourth and fifth graders had at a couple of weeks to prepare their work and then presented it to a panel of judges including News 3's Rusty Surette.

4th Grade Results

1st - Elinor Aregullin

2nd - (tie) Jack Bakalian and Lena White

3rd - Gavin Carvajal

5th Grade Results

1st - Charlie Moser

2nd - Belle Pollard

3rd - Anna Whitten

4th - Harper Light

Elinor Aregullin won the prize for the overall project that will benefit our community or Allen Academy with her project about which paper towel works best.