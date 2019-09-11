Study: Shorter people at greater risk of Type 2 diabetes

A new study conducted in Germany may have found a link between height and Type 2 diabetes.

According to a study, shorter people are at more of a risk of developing the disease than their taller peers. (Source: CNN)

Researchers looked at more than 2,500 middle-aged men and women in Germany from a pool of 26,000. After accounting for factors such as age and lifestyle, it was found that those who were taller have a lower risk for diabetes.

In fact, in both men and women, for every three inches of added height, risk was lowered by more than 30 percent.

The author believes one reason for this is that greater height is associated with lower liver fat content.

The researchers say this isn’t an alarm for all short people to run and get screened, but it could be added in the future as another risk factor, along with family history and obesity.

