Study at Texas A&M looking for senior participants

Texas A&M is looking for people to join in a study on brain health.

The study is looking at the link between nutrition and cognitive performance in individuals age 50-75 years.

The study is ongoing and lasts 30 days from beginning to end. Those interested can begin whenever it is most convenient for them.

Participants can continue living their lives as normal but will need to eat eggs provided by the study and wear a fitness tracker.

For more information, email ionhealth@tamu.edu or call (979) 422-0973