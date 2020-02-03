Study is halted as HIV vaccine fails test in South Africa

The latest attempt at an HIV vaccine has failed.

Researchers announced Monday they’ve stopped giving the experimental shots in a major study in South Africa. That country has one of the world’s highest HIV rates.

The study had enrolled more than 5,400 people since 2016 and had started with high hopes. But last month researchers found roughly as many vaccinated people had become infected with HIV as those given dummy shots.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health sponsored the study.

It said there were no safety concerns but the vaccine clearly didn’t protect people.

