More subjects needed for study on egg consumption

Texas A&M doctoral students are looking into the impact that eggs have on cognitive performance but they need the help of some volunteers.

The study is investigating the impact of egg consumption on cognitive performance in people who are between the ages of 50 and 75.

You are eligible to participate in the study if you are a generally healthy male or female within the required age range. People who are vegan or have an egg allergy should not participate.

Subjects who participate in this study will be randomly assigned to the control group of one of four treatment groups that include daily egg consumption.

Those who are interested in participating can register by sending an email to ionhealth@tamu.edu. There is no fee and eggs will be provided.

