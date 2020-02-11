Submit your band to be on KBTX, headline Downtown Bryan show during Summer Sunset Series

For the second year, KBTX and the Downtown Bryan Association are teaming up for the Summer Sunset Concert Series.

Four Fridays during Summer 2020, a Texas band will perform a free, live show at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. That same afternoon, before the concert, the musical act will perform live on KBTX during the Free Music Friday segment on First News at Four.

But first, a group of judges will choose the four talented acts from a pool of applicants.

Applications are open Feb. 10 – Mar. 31. Bands will be asked to submit band information, social media pages and videos of performances.

The full press release from the Downtown Bryan Association is below.

Texas bands are invited to apply for the Summer Sunset Series Showcase presented by KBTX and the Downtown Bryan Association. Auditions are open to all bands - big and small. Winners will have the opportunity to perform at the Summer Sunset Series at The Palace Theater during June and July. Winners will also be featured on the Free Music Friday segment of KBTX 4 p.m. show the day of the concert.

“We are excited to once again partner with KBTX to showcase musical talent from across the state of Texas,” said Katelyn Brown, Senior Events Coordinator of the Downtown Bryan Association. “We are thrilled to promote the arts, music and culture of our community and this is a great opportunity for local musicians to be featured in our annual Summer Sunset Series concerts.”

"For nearly a decade, KBTX's Free Music Friday has used live television to bring the Brazos Valley the bands they already love--and

the ones that could become new favorites. Now, through a second year of partnership with the Downtown Bryan Association's Summer Sunset Series, we're proud to offer both established and up-and-coming acts the chance to audition not only for that live TV opportunity but also for a slot headlining a show in the historic Palace Theater," said Kathleen Witte, KBTX anchor/reporter.

Online applications are now open through Mar. 31. To audition, bands must submit an online application complete with a video. A committee will then judge the applicants based on certain criteria and the top four will be selected to play at the Palace Theater in June and July. Winners will also be featured on KBTX’s Free Music Friday during the 4 p.m. broadcast.