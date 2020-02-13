Sudanese government reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims

Sudan’s transitional government says it’s reached a settlement with families of the victims of the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen, in a bid to have the African country taken off the U.S. terrorism list.

At the time of the bombing, which killed 17 sailors, Sudan was accused of providing support to al-Qaida, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sudan’s interim authorities are desperate to have the country removed from the listing by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terror in order to receive loans from international finance institutions.

Sudan’s justice ministry says the settlement was signed with the victims’ families last Friday but gave no further details.

