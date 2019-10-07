Suddenlink offers up explanation for recent problems, delays

Suddenlink customers across the nation and the Brazos Valley have complained about billing problems and customer service delays and the company issued a statement Monday addressing those concerns.

Altice USA issued the following statement to KBTX:

"With the aim of creating a simpler experience for our customers, we’ve upgraded our Suddenlink billing platform, which will make account management more streamlined and user-friendly, among other customer benefits. As a result of this upgrade, there have been brief delays in accessing customer accounts and other billing systems. For those customers whose service was interrupted due to this issue, we have since processed their correct billing information and restored service. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience during that time."

A company spokesman also provided News 3's Rusty Surette with the following statement, saying customers were given a heads up that problems were likely as upgrades were being made.

"Customers were notified in their statements (60 and 30 days, respectively, prior to this change) that the upgrade was occurring and alerting them that their bills would be changing in some capacity (account number, look and feel, billing cycle)," wrote Doug Serton, Senior Director of Corporate Communication for Altice USA.

Multiple Suddenlink customers have reached out to KBTX expressing frustration with lengthy wait times with customer service representatives on the phone and long lines at the office on E. 29th Street in Bryan.