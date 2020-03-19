Suddenlink to help with schooling during COVID-19 pandemic

In response to COVID-19, Suddenlink is making changes to the way they operate to help the community stay connected.

Students all over the Brazos Valley are displaced from their schools and will have to start schooling from home. Suddenlink is offering free broadband internet for households with children K-12 and college students for 60 days.

The company is also aware that existing customers may have a hard time paying the bill this month so they’re also waiving late fees and won't shut off services if you were unable to pay the bill. This change will also last for days.

If you’re interested in these services, you can call Suddenlink at 888-633-0030.

