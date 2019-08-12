Sue Haswell Park baseball fields now open

Sue Haswell Park in Bryan has seen some changes recently, and the city says that more are coming.

The baseball fields at the park are back open after shutting down for maintenance after heavy storms damaged some of the lights.

Previously, the baseball field was only for private practices, but now, it is open to the public and first come first serve.

The city of Bryan says the fields are not daytime only, because new lights have not been installed yet. Deputy Bryan City Manager Hugh Walker says they are waiting for TxDot to begin repairs on a nearby street.

“We have slowed down what we want to look at as far as any changes to the park,” said Walker, “We are working with TxDot, there will be some changes in the roadway that could impact the park from a very little degree to a large degree. We are really expecting it to be minimal.”

The city says it also has no plans at this point to open up the Sue Haswell pool anytime soon.

