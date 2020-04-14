Sun will greet the Brazos Valley before 7am for the next 140 days

The sun broke the horizon in the Brazos Valley at 6:59am Tuesday morning.

The next sunrise by or after 7am is not expected to happen for another 137 days in Bryan-College Station. Sunrise on August 29th is scheduled for 7:00am on the dot.

Tuesday brought us 12 hours and 56 minutes of daylight. By May 1st, these brighter conditions will be stretched to 13 hours and 23 minutes.

On June 20th, the Brazos Valley gets in on 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight. This is the first day of summer and -- technically -- the longest day of the year. June 21st brings one second less of daylight as the hours start to shrink.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am, November 1st.