Sunday: Scattered rounds of rain, rumbles possible

Plans to fire up the grill Sunday afternoon? Looking to spend some time in or near the pool for the extended weekend?

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to drift through the Brazos Valley between midday and late afternoon. While most activity should remain non-severe, the strongest storms could bring:

• Gusty wind in excess of 30-40mph

• Locally heavy rain leaving behind a quick 1/2" to 1"

• Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning

• Pea-size hail

The day is not anticipated to be a washout. However, there are times some will need to head indoors ahead of stormy weather moving in. At the least, lightning could be an impact to outdoor activities. At the most, a storm may briefly "pulse" up enough to trigger a severe thunderstorm warning (due to wind in excess of 60mph or hail up to the size of a quarter).

A second round of rain and thunderstorms is possible Sunday night into the early hours of Memorial Day Monday. The initial development of this round is expected to form as a line in far West Texas Sunday evening. If those storms can survive the journey, a broken line of wet and rumbly weather may reach the Brazos Valley after 2am Monday.

Isolated, strong wind gusts could be an issue for those west of the Brazos River between midnight and 3 am.