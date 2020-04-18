Sunday morning: Strong storms possible

After large hail impacted parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon, another round of strong storms remains possible Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has almost the entire Brazos Valley under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather with the Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) clipping the far eastern portions of Houston and Trinity counties.

All types of severe weather will need to be monitored:

• Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph

• Hail larger than limes or breakfast eggs

• Isolated tornado.

Our biggest concerns tomorrow will be with the large hail and damaging winds but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The reason for this is the fact that there is a warm front expected to be draped across the area or move just north of the Brazos Valley. This can enhance winds turning back out of the southeast which adds a little more spin to the lower levels of the atmosphere. Again, not our biggest concern, but cannot be ruled out.

It is a morning to stay weather aware. IF storms can develop and tap into the favorable atmosphere to support storms, some could quickly become strong to severe. It is not a guarantee that every storm that develops tomorrow will be severe, but each one will bear watching. By far and large, the biggest storms of the day are expected to be east of the Brazos Valley into the lower Mississippi Valley.

Timing

Between 6AM and 7AM, we will likely start to see some of the first showers developing along the warm front to our north and ahead of a cold front to the west.

By 8AM, a few of these storms may start to develop across the area. Any isolated storm that manages to stay separated from the bigger cluster of storms will need to be monitored for the larger hail potential and isolated tornado threat.

By 12PM most of the storms are expected to sit along and east of I-45.

After 3PM, the storms are expected to sit east of the Brazos Valley and it’s a quiet wrap up to the weekend.

It is important to have multiple resources to receive severe weather alerts. One helpful tool to have warnings and watches sent to your phone is the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

